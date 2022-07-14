Suspects in North Pocono fatal shooting face new charges

Jul. 14—The two Scranton men arrested in connection with last month's fatal shooting of a Thornhurst Twp. teenager were hit with additional weapons-related offenses Wednesday as investigators confirmed charges against a third city man who was with them the night of the killing.

The latest charges against Evan Daniel Wasko and Liam Patrick O'Malley, both 18, were not directly related to the killing of Joseph Roberson, 17, who died June 18 after he was shot once in the head outside an underage drinking party in Spring Brook Twp.

In a new arrest affidavit filed by state police, investigators accused O'Malley of illegally possessing two firearms that were purchased in the weeks before the shooting. Police charged Wasko with providing one of the weapons, a shotgun, to O'Malley.

State police have also filed charges against Eryk Richard Pasko, 21, who is accused of buying alcohol for the suspects and accompanying them from Scranton to the party at a home on Bowens Road in Spring Brook.

A fourth individual will face charges in juvenile court, District Attorney Mark Powell said.

Wasko, 18, 1046 Pear St., Apt. D, has been held without bail since his arrest June 22 on criminal homicide and other charges for allegedly firing the shot that killed Roberson.

O'Malley, also 18, 2616 N. Main Ave., was arrested the same day and held on $250,000 bail on a firearms-related felony and other charges. Police said he give Wasko the handgun used in the homicide.

According to the state police affidavit, O'Malley admitted to troopers after his arrest he had two guns — an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun — that were legally purchased and secured at a relative's Scranton home.

Investigators also learned O'Malley had been involuntarily committed to Commonwealth Health First Hospital in Kingston in 2020, which barred him under state law from having firearms, state police said.

Troopers later took the rifle and the shotgun from the home with the relative's consent, police said.

While logging the guns into evidence, troopers found a receipt for the shotgun that showed it was purchased by Wasko from Roll Call in Scranton on April 30, police said. The affidavit noted O'Malley was still 17 on April 30 and would not have been able to buy the weapon.

State police said another receipt indicated O'Malley bought the rifle from Roll Call on May 8, four days after his 18th birthday.

Police charged O'Malley with two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and Wasko with one count of sales to an ineligible transferee.

State police also revealed investigators recovered the handgun used to shoot Roberson in amending Wasko and O'Malley's original complaints to add evidence tampering charges.

Police said Wasko and O'Malley both made statements after they were taken into custody about burying the gun in woods near Lake Scranton, and O'Malley took troopers to the area on June 23. A silver and black .32-caliber pistol was located at the site the following day, police said.

Investigators have said Roberson was shot after Wasko, O'Malley and the other two individuals went to Spring Brook to beat up a different male party-goer with whom O'Malley had ongoing issues. According to police, O'Malley retrieved a handgun before leaving Scranton, but Wasko took it from him.

State police accused Pasko, 104 Wells St., of buying alcohol for the group at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits shop on Meadow Avenue on June 17 before he traveled to the party with the intention of participating in the assault.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett on one count of simple assault and three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and held in the county jail when he could not post $10,000 bail.

Wasko and O'Malley's bail amounts remained unchanged after they were arraigned on their new charges before Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock.

A preliminary hearing for Wasko, O'Malley and Pasko on all charges is now set for Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

