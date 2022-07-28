Suspects ordered to stand trial for murder and robbery of Asian senior, 75, in Oakland

Two men accused in a violent robbery that resulted in the death of an Asian senior in Oakland, California, last year have reportedly been ordered to stand trial.

Teaunte Bailey, 27, and Demetrius Britton, 57, were arrested separately after the incident which occurred at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street near Lake Merritt on March 9, 2021.

Pak Ho, 75, was out for a morning walk when Bailey allegedly approached and punched him. He fell on the ground and hit his head, resulting in a brain injury that took his life two days later.

Bailey allegedly took Ho’s phone and wallet during the attack. Britton, who also goes by the name Elbert, then served as Bailey’s getaway driver, according to police.

Bailey was arrested on the same day, while Britton was busted on March 12, 2021. Police reportedly found Britton to be in possession of Ho’s credit card.

This week, both suspects were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing, according to Bay Area News Group. Both have also pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges.

Bailey, a repeat offender, was also ordered to stand trial in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred three weeks earlier. The victim in that case was a 72-year-old man who claimed that the intruder took his phone and other belongings.

Bailey was also reportedly arrested for another robbery case in April 2020. He was released on Feb. 8, 2021, and is understood to have been wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly targeted his next two victims.

A trial date is yet to be set for the suspects.

Featured Image via Department of Motor Vehicles / KTVU FOX 2