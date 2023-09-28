Suspects with over 800 grams of meth takes Bellingham cops on chase down embankment

Bellingham officers uncovered over 827 grams of methamphetamine and 55 grams of cocaine after stopping a white 1997 GMC earlier this week.

An officer noticed that the car had switched plates before pulling it over according to officials.

As the driver parked against a curb during the traffic stop, a suspect in the passenger seat jumped into the driver’s seat and immediately drove off of a curb and down an embankment.

After that, the suspect got out of the car and ran away. Then a K9 officer arrived with a dog but chose to chase down the suspect himself.

A search found a handgun, $1,158 in cash and a fake revolver as well as the drugs and scales. Almost 900 grams of narcotics were recovered in total.

One of the suspects was a convicted felon and already had warrants for their arrest.

They were booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, and hit and run. Their bond is currently set for $60,000.

The suspect who drove down the embankment was also arrested for two drug charges.

He tried to flee twice........and failed both times! The result? Officers found over 827 grams of methamphetamine... Posted by Bellingham Police Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2023