Suspects in police chases indicted

Feb. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg issued more indictments this week, including the suspects behind the spate of chases Ashland Police dealt with early last week.

Among the indicted was Dwayne D. Anderson, 51, address unknown, who is accused of stealing an ambulance on Feb. 7 from the King's Daughter ER entrance and taking Ashland Police on a pursuit to the Ironton-Russell Bridge, where he gave himself up.

Anderson's case was among three car pursuits Ashland PD engaged in on Feb. 6 into Feb. 7 in less than a 24-hour period.

Anderson was been charged with auto theft between $1,000 and $1 million in value, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief and driving without a license.

Thomas G. Irvin, 26, address unknown, is accused of engaging with APD in a Feb. 6 pursuit that ended in Greenup County. He was indicted this week on one count of auto theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a vehicle without a license.

Finally, Jerry J. Bryan III, 49, of Argillite, Andrew Riley, 24, of Wurtland, and Latasha D. Brown, 32, of Ashland, were indicted in connection with a Feb. 7 car chase that began in Kenova, went through Catlettsburg, Boyd County proper, Ashland, into Ohio and back into Ashland, where APD was able to stop them and take them into custody.

Bryan, the suspected driver, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-offense DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth, two traffic violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Riley, a suspected passenger, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth.

Brown, another suspected passenger, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth.

The Boyd County grand jury is comprised of citizens from every walk of life, who must decide if there is probable cause to charge someone with a felony. Many times, the cases began in district court and must go through the grand jury in order to be moved to circuit court for disposition.

In other cases, a defendant can be directly indicted, meaning the case is brought straight to the grand jury without moving through district court.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation of charges. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Jennifer L. Craft, 27, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault, one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, one count of providing false identifying information to police and one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police.

—Joshua Mullins, 35, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Thomas E. Connor, 49, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Ashley M. Hogsten, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of second-degree burglary.

—Jennifer Dotson, 26, of Williamsburg, was indicted on a sole count of abandonment of a minor.

—Christopher Akers, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of third-degree burglary.

