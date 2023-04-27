Suspects with prior charges accused in South Side armed robbery

Two people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery reported on Pittsburgh’s South Side earlier this week.

According to court documents, the victim reported that a man robbed him at gunpoint as he returned to his S 13th Street home on Monday night.

The victim reportedly showed police video surveillance. Channel 11 visited the scene of the alleged crime on Thursday. The victim declined to provide the video footage for air and did not want to comment.

According to police paperwork, the alleged robber was identified by investigators as Jason Korey. A suspected accomplice, Amy Calabrese, is also facing a felony charge, records show. The criminal complaint states that Calabrese was known to the victim, and the two had a previous relationship.

Records show that Korey previously pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary and conspiracy. Calabrese is meanwhile awaiting trial on an identity theft case Channel 11 first reported last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former Holiday Inn front desk agent accused of stealing credit cards from guest; charging over $100K

At the time this article was published, court dockets did not list attorneys for either suspect in this current case. Channel 11 has reached out to an attorney listed as representing Calabrese on the identity theft case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dies at 79 Several local cities named on list of worst commutes in Pennsylvania Washington County hairstylist facing charges for allegedly running prostitution business in salon VIDEO: Search continues for permanent solution to Allegheny County juvenile detention housing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts