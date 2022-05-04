Suspects ram van into Cobb County CVS in attempt to steal ATM, police say

Police in Cobb County are searching for a group of suspects they say failed in an attempt to steal an ATM overnight.

According to police, several suspects drive a white van through the front doors of a CVS on Mableton Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

They say the suspects tried to steal the ATM from inside the store, but couldn’t get it into the van before police arrived on the scene.

Once police arrived, the thieves drove away in another car and left the white van behind.

It is unclear how much money may have been taken from the ATM or from the business.

No descriptions of the suspects or vehicle are available at this time.

