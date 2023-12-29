Suspects ransack Orange County home, escaping with $130,000 worth of items

Surveillance video captured two suspects ransacking a Santa Ana home and escaping with around $130,000 in cash and jewelry.

The burglary happened on Dec. 22 at a home on the 4000 block of W. Mary Circle around 8:45 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspects approached the home shortly after the homeowners had left for work.

Security video shows a masked female suspect knocking at the victim’s front door. Meanwhile, a male suspect forced his way into the residence through a bathroom window at the back of the house, police said.

While inside, the suspects ransacked all the bedrooms and stole around $130,000 worth of cash, jewelry, and a medium-sized safe.

They were seen quickly loading the stolen goods into the trunk of a silver Kia Sorento SUV before driving away.

3 arrested after stolen Maserati found being stripped in downtown L.A.

Surveillance video captured two suspects ransacking a Santa Ana home and escaping with around $130,000 in cash, jewelry along with a safe on Dec. 22, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Surveillance video captured two suspects ransacking a Santa Ana home and escaping with around $130,000 in cash, jewelry along with a safe on Dec. 22, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Two suspect SUVs believed to be involved in a Santa Ana home burglary on Dec. 22, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Detectives said before entering the home, the suspects “defeated the power supply, deactivated all video surveillance inside the home, and destroyed the devices.”

The suspects remain at large. The woman is described as Eastern European or Middle-Eastern descent, around 20-30 years old with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a white top, black pants and red sandals.

The male suspect’s ethnicity is unknown. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark jeans, black sneakers and a baseball hat.

Along with the silver Kia, a second car, a black Audi SUV with temporary license plate CG27C82, was seen in the area and may be involved in the theft, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective J. Guidry at 714-245-8530 or Jguidry@santa-ana.org.

Surveillance footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.