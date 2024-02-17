Suspects ransack SF home in overnight armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspects in an overnight home invasion on Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The armed robbery happened around 3:57 a.m. at a residence on the 300 block of Winding Way.

The victims, who were inside the home at the time, told SFPD three armed suspects broke into the home. At least one victim was held at gunpoint and forced into their room.

The suspects then damaged and ransacked the home, according to SFPD. The suspects also stole cash, jewelry and the victim’s vehicle — escaping before police arrival.

The suspects are described to be two Black men between 20 and 30 years old. The third suspect was simply described as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

One of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The home on Winding Way is about one block away from the San Francisco/Daly City border. SFPD says anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

