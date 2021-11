Suspects in rapper Young Dolph's death seen in photos released by Memphis police

Police in Memphis have released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph.

The Memphis Police Department previously told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17 around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in gray sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment.

One suspect is seen in gray sweatpants and a blue hoodie holding a firearm with two hands. Another suspect in gray sweatpants a black hoodie and a black baseball cap joins him firing a handgun into the establishment. Both arrived and took off quickly from the scene in a white Mercedes.

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY HOUSTON MUSIC FESTIVAL

So far no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects to come forward.

Rapper Young Dolph died after a shooting incident in Memphis. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The department added in a statement posted to Twitter that Dolph's purported murder is "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

RAPPER YOUNG DOLPH DEAD AT 36 AFTER MEMPHIS BAKERY SHOOTING

A representative for the artist, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., told Variety in a statement that they are "shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph."

"The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon," it adds. "His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."

At a news conference Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis did not say if police think other shootings under investigation were related to the rapper’s killing.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dolph was in Memphis doing charity work, including visiting a cancer treatment center and giving away turkeys at a church ahead of Thanksgiving.

Fans of Young Dolph set up a memorial outside of Makeda's Cookies bakery on November 18, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. Rapper Young Dolph, born as Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed at the age of 36 in a shooting at Makeda's Cookies bakery on November 17th in Memphis. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

He had recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis. The rapper had loyal fans in Memphis, where they admired him for his success and love for the city. Some fans wept as they gathered outside the bakery.

Fox News’ Julius Young and the Associated Press contributed to this report.