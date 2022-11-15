Suspects in RBC burglary in which authorities say guns were taken are captured

Authorities from various law enforcement agencies are searching for two suspects in the burglary Monday of a jewelry store in Rainbow City.

A situation that began with a burglary Monday morning in Rainbow City and led first to a police chase, then to a day-long search by multiple law enforcement agencies in the Greensport Road area in Ohatchee, ended early Tuesday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the second of two suspects in the burglary of a jewelry store, in which authorities say guns were taken, was captured about 2:30 a.m. The other suspect was captured Monday afternoon.

There was a report Monday afternoon that three suspects were involved, based on video footage and other evidence; however, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a Facebook post that all suspects were in custody.

Rainbow City Police Chief Camp Yancey said the burglary occurred at about 7 a.m. at Riverside Jewelry, located on Whorton Bend Road near Alabama Highway 77. A witness saw the suspects and followed them, calling authorities.

Southside police spotted the vehicle in Southside and pursued. At one point, according to Ohatchee police, a passenger in the suspect vehicle hung out the window with a firearm aimed at the pursuing officer.

There was an initial report that a gun store in Southside had been burglarized. Ohatchee police said that wasn't the case, but that guns were taken in the jewelry store burglary.

The chase continued south into Calhoun County. Shortly after crossing the county line, the vehicle turned onto Cherry Street and crashed. Armed suspects fled the scene of the crash, Ohatchee police said, going into the woods.

A search was initiated involving Calhoun and Etowah County deputies, local, state and federal officers, initially for two suspects. A large law enforcement presence was in the area, with armed officers walking the roadsides, K-9 units and a state helicopter.

Ohatchee police said multiple agencies were involved in the investigation. While the schools were not in the immediate search area, Ohatchee High School and Ohatchee Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jewelry store burgled in Rainbow City; suspects caught