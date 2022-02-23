Suspects in red car robbed a group then kidnapped, sexually assaulted NC teen, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for two suspects who robbed a group of three people at gunpoint, then kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the group was walking along Millerton Avenue — near Morehead Street, west of uptown — when a red Acura stopped, according to a CMPD news release.

One of the vehicle’s occupants got out, approached the group and robbed them with a handgun, CMPD said. The gunman and another suspect then forced a 17-year-old girl into the car, police said.

After their attackers drove off, the remaining two victims called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County — about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte — found the kidnapped teenager, but the suspects had already driven away, CMPD said.

Police did not say how the teenager was located.

Once returned to Charlotte, the teenager told CMPD detectives that one of the suspects had fondled her during the drive to Davidson County and threatened to harm her, according to police.

CMPD obtained video surveillance of the suspect vehicle, a red 2008 Acura TSX with N.C. license plate JAB-3150 and reported stolen in Monroe.

Police on Tuesday released photos of the two possible suspects. One suspect is seen wearing a black and gold jacket with a black hat, while the other has one a green jacket, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can also leave tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.