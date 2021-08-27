Suspects remain at large in shooting that left Broomfield man dead

Aug. 27—The suspects involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in the Sunridge neighborhood remain at large, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The police department "is exhausting all efforts to identify and locate the suspect(s) responsible" for the fatal shooting, the department shared in a news release Thursday afternoon on Facebook.

Officers responded to a disturbance and shots fired call just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man dead in the parking lot in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle.

The Adams County Coroner identified the victim as Michael Lewis, 71, of Broomfield. Investigators believe Lewis lived in the Sunridge neighborhood.

In the news release, the department said that investigators believe Lewis interrupted a crime in progress when he was shot. Additional details are still under investigation, the release states.

"The Broomfield Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, along with the entire Broomfield community," the release reads. "We understand this crime has left many residents shaken. Our team of victim advocates has been in touch with the family of Mr. Lewis and will continue to support them through the investigatory process."

Broomfield police Public Information Officer Rachel Welte said Wednesday that based on calls there's a chance police are looking for multiple suspects and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broomfield police tip line at 303-464-5759. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.