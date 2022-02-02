Suspects reportedly barricaded at Newport Beach home of ex-'Real Housewives' star

Newport Beach police were responding to a barricade situation Tuesday night at a home on the Balboa Peninsula. Above, the Newport Beach coast. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Newport Beach police were responding to a barricade situation Tuesday night at an upscale residence on the Balboa Peninsula.

"Detectives are currently investigating a felony crime in the area of Balboa Blvd. E and Medina Way," Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson, wrote in an email. "There are possible felony suspects barricaded in a dwelling in the area."

One person had been arrested as of 8 p.m., Rangel said, adding that there was "no threat to the community," although the situation was still ongoing.

Officers were first called to the scene around 1:50 p.m., she said.

Police first notified the public about police activity in the area around 5 p.m. via a Nixle alert.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that property records showed the home belongs to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and that SWAT personnel were present. Video from KCBS showed police vehicles blocking Balboa Boulevard.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.