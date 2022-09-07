Suspects reportedly flee in Rolls-Royce after man is fatally shot near downtown L.A. hotel

Police are searching for suspects who fled after a man was shot to death Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, an LAPD spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead. His identity has not been released.

Multiple suspects fled in a white SUV heading in an unknown direction, Lomeli said. Further information on the suspects was not available. Early reports of the shooting described the suspects as three males fleeing in a white Rolls-Royce SUV, at least one of them armed with a handgun.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are working to determine whether the shooting occurred in the lobby or parking lot of the hotel.

"Due to the location and the density of the population, there's obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through," Lomeli said. "We're not yet releasing images looking for suspects."

