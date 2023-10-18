Suspects rob Norton convenience store at knifepoint, police say

Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Norton convenience store at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Michelle’s Corner Store on West Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery found that two white men wearing masks entered the store with large knives and demanded cash from the clerk, according to Norton Police. Both men made off with cigarettes and a small account of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Authorities say one of the suspects was wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, and a blue hooded sweatshirt while the other one was wearing camo-style pants with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack. They were both wearing half-face masks.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Norton Police Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

