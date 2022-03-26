Suspects in robbery of Spokane Valley Walgreens sought

Mar. 25—Spokane Valley deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two people they suspect were involved in an armed robbery Friday at Walgreens.

Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to a possible armed robbery call at the store, 15510 E. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The caller told deputies two men entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, deputies said. The employee said one suspect partially pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his pocket during the robbery.

One suspect was described as a white male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a "green plaid sweater jacket with a hood," mask and black shorts, the release said. Another suspect was described as a white male wearing a tan jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and black pants.

The suspects are believed to have driven away in a white or light-colored four-door sedan, deputies said.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or know where they could be are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10035974.