Suspects in rolling domestic dispute on TN interstate tell conflicting stories of alleged incident

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people involved in a violent domestic incident on I-65 South in Maury County Monday morning are now both in the Maury County Jail, but both people are telling very different accounts of what happened.

According to both 40-year-old Dorray Evans of Nashville and Yvonne Monroe, 45, of Flomaton, Alabama, the incident began early Monday morning at a Nashville convenience store.

Evans told News 2 he is a father of four and said he used to be homeless, but now he has a good job. He also said he needed some money to help him get to work, and when Evans saw Monroe he remembered how his life once was and offered to help her.

“I have been homeless and on the streets. I have kids and God gave me a second chance. I was on my way to work that morning. I have a $20 an hour job, and that lady was outside the store drinking a beer and she was saying she ain’t got nothing. She was stranded, whatever, and she needed a ride,” Evans told News 2.

Monroe said she is a grandmother and mother of four and said she was stranded and met Evans at the convenience store.

“I was stranded. I paid for a ride, like an Uber, and got attacked and he tried to throw me out the car. That’s why the door was open and I fought him off long enough for the cops to come,” Monroe told News 2.

Later, Evans and Monroe drove toward Alabama, just north of Exit 37 in Maury County.

That’s when things took a turn, but what happened and why depends on who you ask.

“I held the brake. He was trying to accelerate and open the door and was stabbing me at the same time and I was fending him off. I was hoping someone would stop,” Monroe said.

Monroe claimed she paid for some gas and the ride and thought she was getting a ride to Alabama.

According to Evans, he began feeling as if something was off, believing that he was about to be victimized somehow by Monroe.

“I gave her a ride to help her, and she was like trying to rob me and it was like not going where she was going. I hit the brakes because she was taking me somewhere else. I felt something funny going on, so I hit the brakes and she pulled something and I was holding her hand and opening the door,” Evans said. “I was the one calling for the cops; I was the one telling someone to stop her, and when the cops came they tased her. I was holding her hands and it didn’t affect her. She was still reaching like that; that’s when I pulled off and I didn’t want her to shoot me.”

Maury County investigators, however, told News 2 a gun was never found.

Around this time, calls begin pouring into Maury County 911 regarding the incident.

According to Monroe, the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived and tased her as she sat in the driver’s seat.

“[Evans] preplanned it. The first thing he says is she has a gun. I don’t have a gun. I’m not charged with weapons. The cop left and went to the car to get back up. When he tased me, I fell out of the car and still strapped in my seatbelt. He is poking me; I am strapped in; I get tased and boom, car goes down the road. You have to protect yourself and deal with consequences later; I had to do what I had to do,” Monroe said.

Investigators said Monroe had visible cuts on her forehead, neck, and arms. She said this came from fighting Evans who she believed was trying to stab her with keys.

Monroe showed News 2 bite marks on her elbow where she said she hit Evans in the mouth during the struggle.

“I had to break a couple of his teeth. My elbow was in his mouth, keeping him at a distance. I won’t let this person kick me out the car on the highway dead. I love myself; if I go down, he is going down with me,” Monroe said.

When asked if Evans was under the influence of anything, Monroe told News 2, “Definitely, or he is mentally deranged. He thought he would get over on me and take my stuff. I am disappointed. I did not have a weapon, mace…what he gave me I gave him twice as much. I was like a cat.”

Monroe was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for her injuries. She said she is thankful to be alive.

By this point, Evans had fled down the road, but a good Samaritan followed him and called 911.

That truck driver helped lead Maury County authorities to Evans, who the caller said was driving erratically, almost like he was trying to hide.

News 2 asked Evans why he ran.

“I was scared to death, panicking. I was not thinking. Me pulling off was stupid. It was stupid. I was in panic mode not thinking right. During this whole ordeal, I was scared. Honest to God, I was fighting for my life and looking for somewhere safe to pull over. I was trying to get to civilization,” he said.

When asked if he stabbed Monroe, Evans said, “We were fighting for a weapon, whatever she had in her hand.”

When asked what the weapon was, Evans admitted he didn’t see one.

“Sir, I don’t know. There was so much going on. I swear to God I was only trying to help and everything that happened was out of defense and I was scared,” Evans said.

In the end, Monroe was charged with resisting arrest, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Evans was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, felony evading, DUI, and driving on a revoked license. A check of his Metro criminal history showed a felony record that dates back to 2001 for crimes such as criminal trespassing, felon in possession of a weapon, theft, indecent exposure, and aggravated assault.

