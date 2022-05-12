Suspects on the run after man shot in South Memphis, police say

Memphis Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman are responsible for the shooting, Memphis police said.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Cooper Street.

Police said a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a woman in a red shirt and black tights and a man in a white hoodie and faded jeans.

Officers said they ran from the scene.

If you have information that can help police with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

