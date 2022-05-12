Suspects on the run after man shot in South Memphis, police say

Memphis Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman are responsible for the shooting, Memphis police said.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Cooper Street.

Police said a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a woman in a red shirt and black tights and a man in a white hoodie and faded jeans.

Officers said they ran from the scene.

At 12:23 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1552 S Cooper. A male victim was located & xported to ROH critical. Suspects: F/B in a red shirt & black tights & a M/B in a white hoodie & faded jeans. They fled on foot. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/aZdcRJJ8gL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 12, 2022

If you have information that can help police with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

