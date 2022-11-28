Suspects on the run after string of robberies, threatening clerk with sledgehammer, police say

Atlanta Police Department officials asked the public to help identify robbery suspects.

ADP said on Saturday at 1:41 p.m., the suspects were seen entering a convenience store located on Metropolitan Pkwy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, one of the suspects, wearing a yellow hoodie, smashed the gaming machines with a small sledgehammer.

After the suspect smashed the machine, police said they demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk gave the suspect money before the suspect, and his accomplice got away in a black Kia Forte, officers added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the suspects are also responsible for a similar incident on Wednesday at a convenience store on Cleveland Avenue and another on Saturday on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Officers are searching for two suspects accused of robberies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: