Suspects seen beating up man, hitting woman with gun in video taken near KC’s Westport

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an aggravated assault that was recorded and posted on social media.

The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday around 40th and Pennsylvania Avenue near Westport.

A video shows the first suspect kick a man who is lying on the ground. A woman lays over the man to try to protect him and a second suspect appears to hit her across the face with a gun. The woman is knocked to the ground.

The police department said they are looking for the two male suspects who were wearing jeans in the video footage.

Anyone with information may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.