Suspects in Sequoia Samuels case indicted for murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brittney Jackson and Jaylon Hobson, the suspects in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, have been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Hobson and Jackson, who is Sequoia’s mother, have also been indicted for aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and making a false report.

