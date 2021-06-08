Suspects in series of crimes caught

Jun. 7—Two of three persons sought in a series of crimes ranging from burglary to forgery and reckless endangerment for running a police officer off the roadway are in custody following a wild chain of events last Wednesday.

Ashleigh Renee Inglis, 33, 4363 Barnddale Dr., Melbourne, FL, is charged with two counts of burglary; two counts of theft of property; two counts of reckless endangerment; forgery; altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle tag; evading arrest; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; and driving on a suspended license.

In addition, Inglis is being held on felony warrants from Bradley County, TN, and Hillsborough County, FL, sheriff's offices.

Vonkeith Antwon Hall, 30, 2100 North 29 Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, FL, is charged with altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle tag and evading arrest. Hall is also being held on felony charges from Bradley County, TN, and Hillsborough County, FL.

Nothing is known about a third man who may have been with the two taken into custody.

The chain of events started when CPD's Mptl. Josh Mangus responded to First National Bank of Tennessee on a report of a forgery taking place. The suspect was identified as a woman driving a 2012 Nissan Quest still in a drive-thru line at the bank.

The van exited the bank parking lot and crossed through the Old Jamestown Hwy. intersection, traveling on Industrial Blvd. Mangus wrote in his report at that point the driver accelerated out of sight in what he believed to be an effort to avoid a traffic stop.

The fleeing van driver turned onto Genesis Rd. at the same time MPtl. Joe Stevens was traveling toward the call. The van crossed over the center line into Stevens' lane of travel, reports state, causing the officer to leave the roadway to avoid a crash.

As officers continued searching the area, a Chevrolet Equinox was found with driver's side damage. It had been allegedly struck by the fleeing Nissan, reports continue.

The pursuit ended in the 200 block of Genesis Rd. when the Nissan left the roadway and struck a tree. Stevens saw one man running from the roadway toward North Hills Dr. A second male ran into a nearby wooded area. Stevens was able to take the driver into custody immediately.

This sparked a wide manhunt in the area that initially was unsuccessful in apprehending the two men.

One of the men was spotted but continued to elude police until officers received a call that one man was at the end of Hayes Dr. off Genesis Rd. in the area of Pine Eden Baptist Church.

That man was taken into custody without further incident shortly before 6 p.m.

It was later learned that police believe Inglis was involved in two residential burglaries that CPD's Kevin Wood was already investigating.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies assisted in the search for the suspects. Investigation into the series of incidents is continuing.

