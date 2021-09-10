Suspects shoot several people, then crash car into train in getaway attempt in Illinois

Police in East St. Louis, Illinois, are searching for suspects who opened fire at several people before trying to drive past a commuter train and crashing into it with their car Thursday.

Officials said the shooting occurred at the 5th Street and Missouri Avenue, local CBS affiliate KMOV reported. The St. Louis Metro said in a tweet that service had been disrupted due to a car on the tracks and told riders to expect delays.

The three suspects were reportedly on the run in a nearby wooded area.

KMOV reported that about 10 train passengers were being treated for injuries on the scene, and the number of people shot was unknown.

The station said the suspects tried to outrun the train at a nearby crossing with their getaway car.

East St. Louis is located about 6 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

The shooting happened after 4 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.

"The situation is still rapidly evolving," state police said in a statement, asking the public to avoid the area.

#breaking in East St. Louis reports several people shot, metro train stopped and a crashed car. pic.twitter.com/uAtu1wzcf6 — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) September 9, 2021

