Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say

Glass shards fell onto the sidewalk after a sledgehammer was used to break into a liquor store.

On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor Store on Sycamore View.

Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti, and one of the suspects used a sledgehammer to break the door down.

The suspects stole various bottles of liquor.

The value of the stolen merchandise was approximately $3,000-$4,000, police said.

Police also said, that one of the suspects was wearing a bright orange hat with DENVER in white letters on the front.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

