Suspects in Somers summertime attack sentenced

Jun. 15—The second of two men charged in Flathead County District Court for their roles in an attack in Somers last summer received a suspended sentence last week.

Jeremiah Lee Rowles, 20, of Olney, earned a suspended five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections on June 6 for felony criminal endangerment. Judge Amy Eddy, who presided over the case, gave Rowles credit for nine days of time served, and ordered him to undergo chemical dependency evaluation and follow treatment recommendations.

Authorities arrested Rowles and Matthew James Flatt, 19, for allegedly attacking a man inside a home on U.S. 93 in Somers on Sept. 1, 2022. According to court documents, the pair went to the home after a third individual, Tifani Curtin, called them for help.

When the victim's car alarm went off earlier in the day, Curtin went into the garage to disable it, court documents said. The victim found her and, assuming she was stealing the car, allegedly hit her before returning inside.

When Rowles and Flatt arrived, they allegedly entered the home and attacked the victim. Rowles wielded a baseball bat while Flatt threatened the man with what looked like a .38 revolver, court documents said.

When Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the home, they allegedly found Rowles still holding the bat. Flatt admitted to hitting the victim, but told investigators the revolver was actually an airsoft gun.

Both men initially were charged with felony assault with a weapon. Rowles also earned a criminal possession of dangerous drugs charge after deputies allegedly found baggies in his pocket and a white powdery residue in his wallet.

The pair later struck plea deals with prosecutors. In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors amended the assault with a weapon charge against Rowles to criminal endangerment. They also agreed to drop the drug possession charge and dismiss a second drug possession case brought against him that year.

Finally, prosecutors agreed to recommend the suspended sentence to Eddy.

Rowles changed his plea in district court on April 3.

Flatt pleaded out earlier in the year after striking a deal that wrapped in a felony theft case. On the same day Rowles changed his plea, Flatt earned a three-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections for felony criminal endangerment and a suspended three-year sentence for felony theft.

Both sentences included time served and are to run concurrent to one another.