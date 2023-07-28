Suspects sought, accused of trying to steal ATM from Hingham bank, leading police on pursuit

Authorities are searching for two men they say led officers on a pursuit through a Hingham neighborhood early Monday morning after trying to steal an ATM.

Officers responding to the Bank of America on Sgt. William B. Terry Drive around 3:43 a.m. for an attempted break-in found two male suspects had tied a chain around an ATM and attached the chain to their SUV, attempting to drive off with it, according to Hingham Police.

Arriving personnel caused the suspects to jump in the SUV and drive east onto Route 3A.

The ATM was damaged but no cash was taken, according to officials.

After a short pursuit, police say the SUV drove into the Bradley Park neighborhood where it was abandoned behind a home on Bradley Park Drive. The two suspects allegedly fled on foot but weren’t able to be located.

The suspects white 2007 Cadillac Escalade, found abandoned behind a home on Bradley Park Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attempted theft or anyone with information about the SUV, a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade, to call contact Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-804-2238.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW