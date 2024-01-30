Suspects sought for assaulting, robbing seniors outside Middle TN banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for two armed men who savagely attacked two senior citizens outside banks in two counties.

It all began Tuesday, Jan. 23 outside the Truist Bank in Brentwood on Mallory Lane.

According to an arrest affidavit, bank surveillance footage shows what happened starting at 11:35 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Man arrested in connection with robbery of elderly woman outside bank

That’s when a 68-year-old man went into the bank.

According to an arrest affidavit, 30 seconds later, a man now identified as 32-year-old Deandre Robinson, followed him in. Robinson made no banking transactions and left the bank about two minutes later.

When the man left a few minutes after Robinson, the affidavit said a masked man brandishing a gun demanded the man’s money. When the senior did not comply, the suspect then pistol whipped the victim in the head multiple times, ultimately stealing his bank envelope.

According to the affidavit, the man suffered multiple head wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said a similar crime happened about two hours later, this time at the Truist Bank on White’s Creek Pike in Joelton.

The MNPD released bank surveillance footage that shows Robinson following a 91-year-old woman into the bank.

Suspects sought after woman kidnapped in Wedgewood-Houston

Police said Robinson fiddled with some bank brochures, made no transaction and left.

When the woman left the bank, two men wearing masks and armed with guns chased her and knocked her to the ground before stealing her cash.

Nashville and Brentwood investigators tracked Robinson to Putnam Drive in Bordeaux where he was arrested. According to a press release, before Robinson was captured, investigators said he tossed a handgun that the MNPD said had been stolen two years ago during a vehicle burglary at a Nashville motel.

News 2 spoke briefly with the man who was attacked in Brentwood. He politely declined to comment for this story.

The condition of the 91-year-old woman is unknown.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Robinson is in the Williamson County Jail and is currently facing especially aggravated robbery charges. His bond is set at $100,000 and he faces similar charges out of Nashville.

Police are currently looking for the two other suspects in the bank robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.