Suspects sought in Chipotle fight over extra cheese, Crime Stoppers offering cash reward

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of two people involved in an attempted shooting at a restaurant.

On Tuesday, Columbus police got a call about a robbery alarm at the Chipotle, located at 488 S. High St. in the Brewery District.

Two suspects were involved in an altercation inside a Brewery District restaurant after not receiving enough cheese with their food order. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to police, two restaurant patrons became upset after receiving their order because they wanted more cheese. Police said the two suspects "cornered one employee, ripping her hat off," which resulted in other employees coming to the defense of their coworker.

A fight broke out in the restaurant and one of the suspects reportedly pulled a handgun out while the other suspect "repeated stated 'Shoot them,'" police said. Witnesses told police the gun misfired.

The suspects reportedly went on to throw chairs and trash cans inside the restaurant and took a cellphone from someone who was at the scene before fleeing, without the extra cheese.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

