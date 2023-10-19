Suspects sought in Colusa County wire thefts

Oct. 18—The Colusa County Sheriff's Department announced this week that it is currently seeking information or leads on people who may be stealing copper wire in the Colusa County area.

According to the sheriff's department, suspects have been seen breaking into irrigation pumps and electrical junction boxes to pull, cut, and strip wires.

"The stolen wire stops the flow of electricity, in turn stopping the flow of necessary water to our county's life blood, agriculture," the sheriff's department said. "This crime has impacted farmers all over Colusa County and surrounding counties. This has also incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and theft. This particular problem is costing farmers, taxpayers, and insurance companies on a scale unseen before."

Officials said these wire thieves will often look to sell the scrap copper to recycling facilities in and out of the state, including recycling facilities in surrounding counties.

"We are asking for the public's help in the battle against thieves who are continuing to steal copper wire from irrigation power systems in and around any water source or agriculture producing land," the sheriff's department said. "Although copper wire theft occurs on mostly private property, thieves have also targeted railroad power systems, and new home construction sites."

Officials said these types of crimes usually occur in the slower and colder months, but are not reported until the spring due to inactivity. If anyone sees any suspicious vehicles or has more information related to these types of thefts, then call the Colusa County Sheriff's Department at 530-458-0200.