Suspects sought in connection with 2 armed robberies in under an hour, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two armed robberies allegedly committed by the same suspects in under an hour.

LAPD officials would not release the exact locations of the robberies, but they did confirm that they both happened in South Los Angeles between 11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Of the two suspects, one is described by police as an approximately 27-year-old woman who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

She was captured on surveillance footage wearing a ski mask, a red hoodie and purple and yellow pants. She was also armed with a semiautomatic handgun, LAPD said on X, formerly Twitter.

The second suspect was described as a man driving a gray Chrysler 300 with paper license plates, a DWV sticker and possible rear quarter damage.

According to the LAPD, both suspects match the description of suspects connected to a robbery on Saturday at the intersection of 51st Street and Central Avenue.

Anyone with information are urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Anisha Banerjee contributed to this report.

