Suspects sought in connection with April double-stabbing in Boston

Boston Police continue to investigate a stabbing in April that sent two people to the hospital.

The stabbing happened around 2:19 a.m. April 20 in the area of Stuart Street and Warrenton Street, according to police.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to identify the people pictured in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4248. Anonymous tips may be left at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW