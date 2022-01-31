Suspects sought in drive-by shooting

Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Police

Wichita Falls Police are looking for suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on the north side of Wichita Falls Monday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicated two people were shot in the 5400 block of Page Drive about 2:15 p.m. Police were looking for a silver vehicle that may be involved.

Details are still unfolding. Stay with the Times Record News.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspects sought in drive-by shooting on Wichita Falls' north side

