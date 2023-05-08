Suspects sought in Ellenton outlet mall shooting Sunday

Manatee County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in a parking lot at Ellenton Premium Outlets.

The shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. in the mall's east parking lot between individuals in two vehicles, said a Sheriff's Office news release.

"Mall security alerted the stores and customers sheltered in place while deputies determined if there was an active threat," the release said. "Mall businesses resumed normal operations at about 5:15 pm, following an 'All Clear.' "

There were no reports of gunshot wounds or other injuries, the release said. Deputies said they believe this was a targeted dispute between individuals who knew each other and not aimed at mall shoppers or bystanders. Detectives recovered evidence from the parking lot and are following several leads, the news release said.

Suspects in the shooting fled and Sheriff's Office investigators were asking for the public's help. Anyone with information should call 941-747-3011.

A shooting last July at the outlets left one man hospitalized that lasted "a matter of minutes" and was the result of an argument between a group of men and was not an active shooter situation.

"It was a targeted shooting, this was not random," Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Randy Warren said in July. "This was on the sidewalk outside the stores. They fired shots at the victim, then the suspects ran away. There was no threat inside any of the stores.

"Some of the stores have their own safety protocols, which is good, and they go into their own lockdown or various safety measures."

