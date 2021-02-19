Suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Berks Sunoco A-Plus store

Feb. 18—Cumru Township police are investigating an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at the Sunoco A-Plus store in the 1500 block of Lancaster Avenue, the department reported Thursday.

The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. when three masked men, two wielding knives, entered the store, accessed a cash register and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police:

Three men entered the store, walking fast in single file.

One remained at the entrance, and the other two walked behind the counter to the register area.

As the employee was held at bay with a knife, one of the men removed the money from the cash register. The other eventually stole a carton of Newport cigarettes.

The entire incident took 42 seconds. The employee was not injured.

Police gave the following description of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1, is in his 20s and wore an orange brimmed baseball hat, an olive green hoodie and red sneakers.

Suspect No. 2 is in his 30s, about 5-foot-9, and wore a black hoodie with a red logo on the right shoulder and black sweatpants with a logo on the left thigh.

Suspect No. 3, also in his 30s, was of medium build and wore black clothing and sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cumru Township police at 610-777-9595, or leave an anonymous message with Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.