Suspects sought after man shot during attempted home-invasion robbery at Millcreek trailer park

Millcreek Township police are searching for suspects after a man was shot during an attempted armed home invasion robbery at a township trailer park on Sunday.

The shooting was reported on Sunday at about 5 a.m. at Nak Trailer Park, 4065 W. Ridge Road. According to police, three to four suspects broke into a trailer and demanded money and valuables from a 24-year-old man who lives there.

A struggle ensued and the 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area before the suspects fled, according to police.

The man was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment after the shooting.

There was no evidence of anything being taken from the trailer during the confrontation, Millcreek police Captain Donald Kucenski said Monday.

Detectives are speaking to neighbors and are hunting down other information in their ongoing investigation into the shooting, Kucenski said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Detective Daniel Schupp at 814-838-9515 Ext. 500.

