Suspects sought in Marlborough armed robbery that occurred in broad daylight

MARLBOROUGH — Investigators are trying to determine whether the victim of an armed robbery last Saturday morning was targeted or picked at random.

The victim was walking on Main Street at about 10 a.m. when two unidentified people robbed him at gunpoint, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. During the robbery, one suspect struck the victim with the firearm.

"We're not sure if he (the victim) was specifically being cased or if it was random," Attaway said.

The robbery occurred near a check-cashing business, the sergeant said.

It is unknown whether the gun used in the robbery was authentic, but a security video that caught the incident — as well as the victim's description — indicated it was a handgun, Attaway said.

The victim could not provide a description of the suspects.

"They had motorcycle helmets on and we can't specifically say if they were male or female," Attaway said.

Marlborough police are seeking information in regards to an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning on Main Street. A witness got this picture of the two suspects riding away on a motorcycle.

After the robbery, the two suspects got on a motorcycle that was described as a "small motorcycle that is somewhat distinct," and drove off heading west. Police would not say how much money the suspects got.

A witness got a photo of the suspects as they rode away. Police have released a photo hoping someone may be able to ID the suspects or the make and model of the motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlborough Police Department's investigation unit at 508-485-1212, Ext. 36947.

