Suspects sought in north Merced shooting homicide of man, 40, police say

Merced police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man Monday evening in the city’s Loughborough area.

Officers responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Olympic Court, just off Loughborough Drive, at 7:42 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are preliminary, but police believe the victim was shot on Loughborough Drive and stumbled to a friend’s residence for help.

No suspects have been arrested or identified.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.