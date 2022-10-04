Suspects sought in Othello-area burglaries

Oct. 3—OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who may be involved in a number of burglaries in the Othello area.

The ACSO released pictures of the men and a black car that may be associated with them Saturday. Sheriff Dale Wagner said they had not been identified as of Monday.

"They have not been caught," Wagner said Monday. "We have several leads."

Sheriff's deputies are still trying to identify the men, Wagner said.

"The individuals and the vehicle are involved in a number of residential burglaries in the Othello area of the county," the release said. "They are first knocking to see if occupants are home and break in when no one answers."

The men are suspects in burglaries at more than one location, Wagner said.

During the past year Adams County has experienced burglaries committed by people from outside the area, including a case where the burglars came from the Okanogan area, he said.

People who have information on the case are asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 509-659-1122. Callers may remain anonymous.

