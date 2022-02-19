Suspects sought in power tool theft

Michigan State Police reports

Authorities are looking for three suspects believed to be connected to the theft of thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were dispatched Wednesday at approximately 1:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of State Line Rd., in Whiteford Township, according to a press release issued by the post.

The tools were stolen from a home that is currently under construction. After speaking with witnesses on scene and reviewing camera footage from the area, the suspect vehicle was identified as a red Chevrolet Tahoe with a rusty front bumper.

Three suspects were also shown on scene. All three were wearing black facemasks and hoodies.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Philip Motylinski at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post, 734-242-3500.

