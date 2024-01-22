Suspects sought after trailer stolen in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are actively searching for suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras stealing a trailer from a business Sunday morning.

Police say at 8:55 a.m. they responded to M & J Deliveries at 1936 East Olive Avenue for a reported stolen trailer.

Officers say surveillance footage revealed two men jumping the back fence of the business to tamper with the locks of the front gate.

Investigators report once the suspects succeeded they pulled in their silver older model Ford F-150 truck into the lot. The men were then seen attaching the business’s trailer to the truck and leaving with it.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspects involved and ask anyone who can identify them or has any additional information to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

