Suspects sought after Whiskey Creek area airsoft gun attack; Woman treated for injuries

A woman walking her dog in the Whiskey Creek community Sunday suffered minor injuries when she was shot with pellets from an airsoft gun.

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help tracking down a vehicle linked to the shooting, reported just before 6 p.m.

Crime Stoppers said the victim was walking her dog near Whiskey Creek Drive when a white sedan containing four males fired multiple rounds of plastic pellets at her.

The vehicle is believed to have an aftermarket spoiler and could be a Toyota. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

