Suspects steal 169 firearms from pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the burglary of a gun and pawn shop in Atoka, Tenn. Saturday.

At approximately 1 a.m., an officer with the Atoka Police Department was on route patrol in the 14000 block of Highway 51 when he saw a blue pick-up truck backed up to the South End Gun and Pawn LLC, police say.

The officer allegedly pulled into the parking lot and the truck drove off. The officer pursued the truck southbound on Highway 51 but eventually lost sight of it.

Atoka Police say the truck was driving at a dangerously high speed into Shelby County.

Officers say the suspects gained access to the business by ramming the pick-up truck into the side of the building. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue pick-up truck, possibly a GMC, with rear-end damage.

An inventory of the business was conducted. It was determined that 169 firearms were stolen from the establishment, according to ATF.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) have announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or submit information anonymously at www.Reportit.com.

