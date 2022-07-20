Suspects steal car with child inside before crashing, shooting at other drivers, DeKalb police say

Police in DeKalb County are searching for three suspects they say began a string of crimes on Tuesday night by stealing a car with a child inside.

Officers say they were called to a home on Mill Lake Circle just after 10 p.m. where someone had reported that their car had been stolen.

While officers were driving to the scene, they received a call of a possibly related crash less than two miles away at Martin Road and Post Road Pass.

Investigators learned that three suspects jumped into a running vehicle on Mill Lake Circle and drove away with it.

After they left the house, the suspects realized there was an 11-year-old child in the car. They stopped and put the child out of the car before speeding off.

A short time later, the suspects crashed the stolen car into a second vehicle. As they ran away from the scene of the crash, police say the trio fired several shots towards the other vehicle involved in the accident.

No one was shot or injured during the incident.

Police have not released any details on the suspects.

