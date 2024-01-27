Suspects steal money from ATM on north side

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men brazenly stole money from an ATM in the middle of the day on Friday, Jan. 26 on the north side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded around 12:30 p.m. on Friday to a robbery in progress in the 7300 block of Duryea Drive, just southeast of East Woodmen Road and North Powers Boulevard.

CSPD said two men had reportedly arrived in an SUV and “forcefully took possession” of the contents of an ATM. The suspects left the scene in the SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.

CSPD did not provide suspect information but said detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing.

