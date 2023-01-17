Suspects steal nearly $5,000 worth of beauty products from Stoughton store; police investigating

Authorities are searching for two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty products from a beauty store in Stoughton.

Police say the two suspects took nearly $5,000 worth of items at Ulta, and the company has now opened an investigation into other potential thefts by the duo at their Taunton and Cranston, Rhode Island locations.

The suspects were last seen driving a four door white Nissan, according to officials.

Anyone with information about these thefts are asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

