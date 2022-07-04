Suspects steal over $7,000 in copper wire from Lincoln County Lowe’s

It took less than six minutes for four people to walk out of a Lowe’s hardware store with thousands of dollars worth of copper wire last week in Lincoln County, and now investigators are working to track the group.

Last Tuesday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Lowe’s in Denver to look into the reported theft. According to the sheriff’s office, three women and one man walked into the store and went to the electrical aisle, where they loaded copper wire into two shopping carts.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspects caught on surveillance video.

The group then walked out through the self-checkout area and loaded the stolen copper into a red Nissan Versa, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The copper was worth more than $7,000, the sheriff’s office said.

MORE: Thieves steal copper from Amelie's twice in 1 month

After the theft, a loss prevention officer told a detective he recognized some of the suspects from other thefts at Lowe’s stores in the area. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

WATCH BELOW: Results mixed on South Carolina law to cut down on copper theft, resale

