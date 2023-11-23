Suspects steal TVs, birth certificates, social security cards during robbery, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing a birth certificate and social security cards, among other items.

On Nov. 17, officers responded to a burglary at a home on the 1700 block of Richmond Ave SE. When they arrived, they found a woman who said her home was burglarized while she was gone.

The woman who owns the house was not home at the time of the break-in but got video of the suspects on her Ring camera and shared it with police.

In all, the men got two televisions, two laptops, the woman and her son’s birth certificates, and social security cards.

An anonymous witness told police they saw the men attempt to sell the stolen TVs at a nearby gas station just moments later.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

