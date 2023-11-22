Suspects who stole $20K worth of property from Santa Rosa storage units arrested

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested following a months-long investigation into multiple burglaries from a storage unit complex, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Wednesday. The investigation began on Sept. 30 when Santa Rosa PD began looking into burglaries at a storage unit complex located in the 400 block of Hearn Avenue.

Investigators learned that at least three separate units were burglarized within a short span of time. Property stolen in the burglaries, police said, included musical instruments, sports memorabilia, and other items. The stolen items were valued at around $20,000.

Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes Investigation Team (PCI) Detectives took over the investigation in October. With assistance from employees at the complex, detectives identified a “suspicious” unit at the complex.

The lease for the unit in question began around the time the burglaries did. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the unit and on Oct. 30, located stolen musical instruments and memorabilia in the unit. Investigators also found shotgun ammunition.

Additional search warrants to cellphone providers and social media companies were obtained. Detectives also spent considerable time trying to locate the owner of the unit, police said. Through these efforts, two suspects were identified — 38-year-old Nickolas Nachorny of Santa Rosa, and 46-year-old Shane Milbourn of San Francisco.

The suspects, police said, attempted to sell many of the stolen items for profit.

Detectives arrested Nachorny on Nov. 14 at his residence in the 1500 block of Yulupa Avenue. He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on the following charges:

Conspiracy

Possession of Stolen Property

Burglary

PCI detectives observed Milbourn while conducting surveillance near downtown Santa Rosa on Nov. 20. Working with multiple marked patrol units, detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was riding in.

As Milbourn opened the passenger door to exit the vehicle, he apparently dropped a glass pipe typically used for smoking narcotics. A bag of suspected methamphetamine was found under his seat.

Milbourn was arrested and also booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with the following:

Conspiracy

Possession of Stolen Property

Burglary

Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Identity Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Detectives have yet to recover all the outstanding property and are continuing to follow leads, police said.

