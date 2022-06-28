Suspects stole gasoline, catalytic converter after breaking into church, Memphis police say

Memphis Police have released footage of suspects wanted for burglarizing a local church.

The incident happened at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1761 W. Shelby Dr., on June 24.

Surveillance from the burglary showed the suspects entering a garage by cutting the door lock, MPD said.

The suspects then stole gasoline and a catalytic converter from a church van.

The suspect’s vehicle was a multicolor Chevy Equinox with mismatched painted panels, heavy damage on the driver’s side, and a driver-side rear donut tire, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

