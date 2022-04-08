Suspects in stolen car crash after Englewood pursuit ends

Apr. 7—A man and woman inside a car stolen out of Arizona crashed into a guardrail Wednesday after taking the Interstate 70 exit to Hoke Road, just moments after Englewood police ended a short pursuit.

An Englewood officer checked the license plate of a suspicious vehicle around 4:10 p.m. as it left the Walmart parking lot, 7725 Hoke Road, and found it was stolen out of Phoenix. The officer followed the vehicle while waiting for backup to make a stop as the vehicle went on I-70 East from Hoke Road to Main Street, where the car crossed three lanes and entered Interstate 70 West in an apparent attempt to lose the officer, according to Sgt. Mike Lang.

The officer activated his emergency light and sirens but the car fled. With speeds over 100 mph on I-70 and the suspect vehicle pulling away from the pursuing officer, the chase was terminated three-quarters of a mile east of Hoke Road after less than 2 1/2 minutes, Lang said.

The suspect vehicle exited I-70 at Hoke Road, ran a red light and crashed into a guardrail. The man and woman inside tried to flee but were arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A handgun allegedly tossed by the man driving the car at the crash scene was recovered by police, Lang said.

Charges are pending against both suspects.